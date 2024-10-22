Emergency services were called to the village of Clynderwen on the afternoon of Friday, October 18.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended following a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service concerning the welfare of a four-month-old boy at around 1.45pm. Sadly, the boy died at the scene.

Two people – a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Dyfed-Powys Police has now confirmed that the baby was Kali Creed Green.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the name of the four month old baby, who sadly died in Clynderwen on October 18, is Kali Creed Green.

“Officers continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and H.M.Coroner has been advised.”

Following the incident, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called [on October 18] shortly after 1.30pm to reports of an incident in Clunderwen.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic, one duty operational manager and a co-responder from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”