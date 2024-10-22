The 31-year-old singer passed away after falling from a third-storey balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

One Direction was formed in 2010 after each of its members appeared as individual contestants on The X Factor.

One Direction albums to re-enter the UK charts after Liam Payne's death

According to the Official Charts Company, the group's second album Take Me Home, which was released in 2012, looks set to re-enter the charts at number 12.

The band's 2013 album Midnight Memories also looks set to re-enter at number 13 with their 2015 collection Made In The AM on track to take the 15th spot.

A number of One Direction songs are predicted to re-enter the Singles Charts this week with popular tune Night Changes expected to come in shy of the top 10 at number 13.

Three solo tracks from the late singer could also enter the charts this week with songs like For You (featuring Rita Ora), Strip That Down and his final release Teardrops expected to make their chart debut.

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Recommended Reading:

Cheryl says the death of her son's father Liam Payne is 'earth shattering'

Kate Cassidy at 'complete loss' after death of boyfriend Liam Payne

Following Liam Payne's death, former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik shared that they were "completely devastated" about the news.

In a joint statement, they shared: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

They added: "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and he fans who loved him alongside us."