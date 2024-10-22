The BBC programme famously follows the antics of the elderly volunteers of the Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard Platoon during World War II.

However, one episode was so controversial that it would not air for another 22 years, over a decade after the end of the original run of the show.

According to The Express, the episode 'Absent Friend', which first aired on October 30, 1970, and once more in 1971, involved the platoon tracking down a suspected IRA member.

The outrage around this plot meant that the episode would not be repeated by the BBC until 1992.

A radio adaptation of the episode was aired in 1976 but the IRA suspect was replaced with an escaped convict.

Despite the upset caused by this, Dad's Army went on to launch a film with the original cast in 1971.

During its nine years on the air, Dad's Army became beloved by viewers, attracting audiences of around 18 million.

The series became well-known for a number of memorable catchphrases and characters, starring a number of elderly British actors like Arnold Ridley, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe and John Le Mesurier.

There were also several younger actors, including Ian Lavender (who passed away recently) and Clive Dunn.

Discussing his two favourite episodes, Ian Lavender said he loved 'Ring Dem Bells' and 'The Deadly Attachment'.

He also expressed how immensely proud he is of his role, saying: "If you asked me, 'would you like to be in a sitcom that was watched by 18 million people, was on screen for 10 years, and will create lots of work for you and provide not just for you by for your children for the next 10-odd years' ... I'd be a fool to have regrets."