AN EIGHT-BEDROOM Newport home that is two houses knocked into one with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and sauna is up for sale for £950,000.
The property, which has a self-contained annexe, in Risca Road in the city has been listed by agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.
“Greatly extended some 20 years ago through the acquisition of a neighbouring dwelling, this much-envied residence now offers outstanding accommodation with no expense spared in its renovation,” reads the listing on Rightmove.
The house, which has an electric gate and block-paved driveway, features a bay-fronted lounge with underfloor heating.
There is a dining room that leads out to the rear garden and a large kitchen – also with underfloor heating - with a utility room, a toilet and a pair of ground-floor bedrooms with an ajoining shower room.
“One of the property's crown jewels is the superb leisure complex, a luxurious haven rivalling high-end health clubs,” says the listing.
“The centrepiece is the indoor swimming pool, perfect for year-round use whether you're swimming laps or enjoying a leisurely dip.
“Adjacent to the pool, a relaxing jacuzzi and sauna offer additional options for unwinding and detoxification.
“The complex also features a well-appointed changing room and a dedicated gym area, allowing you to maintain your fitness regimen without leaving home.
“A TV/games sitting area adds versatility, ideal for post-workout relaxation or hosting pool parties.”
There is a basement workshop for the central heating system while the first floor is divided into two areas.
The main part of the house has a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a guest bedroom, a third bedroom with en-suite shower room and a large family bathroom.
“The upper floor hosts a self-contained annexe, perfect for multi-generational living or potential rental income,” reads the listing.
“This well-designed space includes two bedrooms and a wonderful living room, offering privacy and independence.”
It also features an annexe kitchen and a sun room while the garden features a sunhouse.
To view the full listing, which features a video tour of the property, visit Rightmove.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here