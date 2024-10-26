The property, which has a self-contained annexe, in Risca Road in the city has been listed by agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

“Greatly extended some 20 years ago through the acquisition of a neighbouring dwelling, this much-envied residence now offers outstanding accommodation with no expense spared in its renovation,” reads the listing on Rightmove.

The house, which has an electric gate and block-paved driveway, features a bay-fronted lounge with underfloor heating.

There is a dining room that leads out to the rear garden and a large kitchen – also with underfloor heating - with a utility room, a toilet and a pair of ground-floor bedrooms with an ajoining shower room.

RELAX: The leisure complex in the eight-bedroom house on Newport's Risca Road (Image: Rightmove)

“One of the property's crown jewels is the superb leisure complex, a luxurious haven rivalling high-end health clubs,” says the listing.

“The centrepiece is the indoor swimming pool, perfect for year-round use whether you're swimming laps or enjoying a leisurely dip.

“Adjacent to the pool, a relaxing jacuzzi and sauna offer additional options for unwinding and detoxification.

“The complex also features a well-appointed changing room and a dedicated gym area, allowing you to maintain your fitness regimen without leaving home.

“A TV/games sitting area adds versatility, ideal for post-workout relaxation or hosting pool parties.”

EXPANDED: The eight-bedroom house on Newport's Risca Road (Image: Rightmove)

There is a basement workshop for the central heating system while the first floor is divided into two areas.

The main part of the house has a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a guest bedroom, a third bedroom with en-suite shower room and a large family bathroom.

“The upper floor hosts a self-contained annexe, perfect for multi-generational living or potential rental income,” reads the listing.

“This well-designed space includes two bedrooms and a wonderful living room, offering privacy and independence.”

It also features an annexe kitchen and a sun room while the garden features a sunhouse.

To view the full listing, which features a video tour of the property, visit Rightmove.