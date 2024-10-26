Samuel McIlveen, 32, from Belfast, threw a tree branch at his ex-partners window and told her "I am going to get you," despite being the subject of a 10 year restraining order.

Newport Crown Court heard on October 22 that McIlveen has 17 previous convictions, the latest being in November last year when he assaulted his ex by kicking her in the chest, punching her in the face before dragging her by the hair through her home.

This happened fourteen days after he assaulted two police officers at work, by spitting on one and kicking another.

Prosecutor Aliyah Hussain said: "When police attended the incident the defendant smelt strongly of alcohol.

"On August 31 he attended her home and threw a tree branch at her living room window, shouting 'let me f***ing in'.

"He was ringing all the doorbells in the block of flats in attempt to be let in through the emergency fire exit.

"He then started pressing the ring doorbell outside the door of her house, saying 'I am going to get you.'"

A statement from the victim was read to the court, it said she is unable to sleep due to anxiety and depression, which has only been worsened after the incident.

"I am constantly checking over my shoulder and feel as though I am walking on egg shells.

"Having previously been a victim of serious assault, I further believe Sam will inflict more violence upon me.

"I believed the order would keep me safe, but it is clear he doesn't care about it."

The court heard that his previous included threatening behaviour, assault, criminal damage and obstructing the police.

Acting in McIlveen's defence, William Bebb explained how he is "in a cycle" as he has not ever had a consistent or stable period in his life, and that he has lost half of his ear in the latest of his assaults.

"There is limited mitigation other than his early guilty plea, but I have been informed his intention is to move away, back to Belfast," said Mr Bebb.

"He wants to draw a line under this."

Upon sentencing, Judge Daniel Williams issued a new 10 year restraining order, with grounds that McIlveen is not to come near Pontypool.

Judge Williams said: "You demanded to be let in by shouting through her letter box. This is a very serious breach."

"This was after you very recently committed a serious assault on her.

"I have observed you in court today and it is clear you have not an ounce of remorse."

Judge Williams sentenced Sam McIlveen to 18 months in prison on top of the ten year restraining order.

He will serve half before being released on licence.