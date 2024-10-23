The decision was made at a multi-location meeting of the council on September 25 after reviewing quotations from six different companies.

The contract was awarded to Jacksons Nurseries, and the expenditure will be funded from the council's general reserves.

The council members also discussed the locations where the Christmas trees would be planted.

Councillor Bob Rogers mentioned potential renovation works at the church in Talywain, which may affect the car park next to the land opposite the post office.

He said his ward members suggested using the field opposite the pensioners' bungalows instead.

The council also looked at the costs and suppliers for the fencing around these Christmas trees.

After considering quotations from eight different companies, the council decided to defer the decision and seek a further quotation.

Apologies were submitted by Councillor Lynda Clarkson, Councillor Matt Ford, Councillor Jon Horlor, Councillor Jon James and Councillor Jonathon Martin.

In attendance at the meeting alongside the councillors and officers were Robert Cambell and Lee Kirby of Gwent Police.

In other matters, the council approved a quote of £3,281.07 from Industrial Door Services for the supply and installation of a new internal reception door.

This will be funded from the council's general reserves, as the maintenance budget has already been exhausted.

A £1,610 contract for anchor points load testing work for the new Christmas lights in Pontypool Town Centre was also approved.

This cost, plus VAT, will be met from the general reserves and any additional maintenance or repairs will be invoiced separately.

The council also received a report on the youth festival and other events that took place during the summer of 2024.

Councillors approved the booking of Gilwern Outdoor Activity Centre and eight rooms at the Premier Inn for the 2025 youth festival, with a total cost of £15,240 and £2,047.84 respectively.

The festival is expected to remain within the £27,900 available budget.

No member of the council came forward to fill a vacancy on the board of governors at Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllwy, Trevethin.

The council agreed to inform the chair of governors about the lack of availability to fill the vacancy.

A proposal to purchase a recycling whale sculpture as part of a recycling incentive mini-project was rejected due to safety concerns.

The total cost of the sculpture, which included hire and delivery, was estimated at £3,220 plus VAT, with additional costs for the internal bin and regular emptying of the bin by Torfaen County Borough Council.

The council also received an update on the Welsh Language Scheme and noted the draft priorities for culture 2024-2030 issued by One Voice Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government.

They also agreed to support the NALC and SLCC campaign on the safety of lithium-ion batteries and their disposal.

The council approved the adoption of the investment policy and investment strategy.

The council's policies were proposed for adoption and were approved at the Finance, Governance & Policy meeting on September 4.

The recording of the council meeting was stopped after the approval of these policies.

Members of the council were asked to note the minutes of the Local Council’s Partnership Committee meeting held on April 18.

These minutes were received, and the contents noted.

The council also reviewed the minutes of various committees.

All minutes were confirmed as a true record and the recommendations of the committees were adopted.

During the meeting, declarations of interest were made by Councillor Caroline Price, Councillor Nick Byrne, Councillor Gaynor James, Councillor Sue Malson, Councillor Rose Matthews, and Councillor Nick Simons.