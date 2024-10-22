Housing association Hafod announced at the beginning of September it intended closing the Arthur Jenkins care home that has operated in Blaenavon for around 50 years, but it emerged shortly afterwards another provider had raised the possibility of taking it over.

However, in October it was confirmed the three month notice of closure wouldn’t be extended and the Arthur Jenkins home would close, as originally planned, on December 6.

At Torfaen Borough Council’s meeting on Tuesday, October 22 the council’s cabinet member for social care, David Daniels, was asked about the possible takeover.

Councillor Daniels said the proposed extension to the three month notice period, intended to protect residents if a transfer of the lease of the building to a new provider fell through, was causing uncertainty to them prompting Hafod to confirm the closure.

But he said discussions with the provider, he hadn’t named, over the lease of the council owned building and registration with the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) are continuing “at pace”.

He said discussion on the lease could be completed next month and it’s hoped a decision on registration would “follow soon after”, but he said: “I must stress it is still very, highly unlikely any decision would be reached on registration of any new provider by the December 6 home closure.”

As a result he said the council’s care management team is continuing to support residents with moves to “preferred alternative homes”.

Blaenavon independent councillor Janet Jones, who named the potential new provider as Spectrum, asked if it was satisfied with a building survey, could the home registration be completed by December 6.

But Cllr Daniels said that was unlikely and said: “I think CIW registration has been the sticking point and I’m very sorry I can’t offer any real confidence a decision will be reached by CIW by December 6. Within the council we are working as quickly as possible to support Hafod and the interested provider on the transfer of the lease.”

The Labour cabinet member also said any new provider would have to consider the survey and satisfy themselves they have “sufficient” funds to invest in the building and have a “viable business plan” so they can invest in the home and ensure it is sustainable.

He said that would likely require investment in nursing, rather than simple care, and said that would be a “significant investment”.

In response to a question from Blaenavon’s other independent councillor, Nick Horler, Cllr Daniels said the council has made no alternative plans for the building with its “sole focus” on supporting the current residents. He said: “If we do arrive at that situation we would of course consult ward councillors so the community can be consulted on future plans.”