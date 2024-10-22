A fire on North Street in Newport broke out in the early hours of the morning on October 22.

Flames were seen in the doorway of the former North Street Bar and Grill that has stood vacant for two years, according to residents.

Michael Dowding, 42, lives next door to the fire. He said: "I was woken up by my fiancé and a man running down the street shouting 'fire!'.

"Then I noticed the fire in the doorway and you couldn't miss the flames.

Video: Michael Dowding

"The fire service arrived within minutes. We went up to the door after the fire service had gone and it looks like they had a large grow inside and who knows how long that has been there for.

"The building has been vacant for what must be a year and a half to two years.

"Not sure what caused it but it would have either been the electrics or arson."

The cannabis plants located inside the establishment lined the upstairs and downstairs of the building. Some could even be seen underneath the floor boards.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We had a report of a fire at about 5.45am. No-one was inside, no-one injured."

"The fire service is still establishing the cause of the fire. A cannabis factory has been discovered inside."

Sgt Paul Turner said: "The cannabis factory will now be dismantled and enquiries are ongoing.

"The public play an important role in providing us with information that we can act on to prevent such illegal activity and stop drugs being sold into our communities."

The once-popular bar and grill closed down at the end of 2022.

The upstairs was a flat but no one has been living there for months and so the building has been vacant.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could help with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could help us please call 101, or direct message us social media, quoting 2400351336. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111"