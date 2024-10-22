A concerned member of the public called the police after witnessing the interaction, and told police the children were aged as young as two years old.

A spokesperson said: "We're investigating a report of suspicious behaviour that happened on Broadway, Pontypool just after midnight, yesterday, Monday 21st October.

"A caller reported seeing a woman being forced into a van by a man. She also had four children with her.

"Enquiries are continuing to try and locate the van, and the identity of those involved, to ensure everyone's safety.

"The woman is described being in her twenties or thirties about 5'5" tall, with brown hair that was tied up in a bun. The four children are described as being aged between 2 and 7.

"The man involved was in his twenties or thirties, of a medium build, and was wearing a lime green top.

"The van is a silver Ford Transit Connect and it had black bars on the top.

"If you were in the area at the time, and saw anything, or have any information that could help please call us on 101, or direct message us social media, quoting 2400349933. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

We appreciate that the CCTV quality is not the best but hope that it might trigger someone's memory.