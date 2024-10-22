The Golden Lion pub on The Square in Magor was victim to a fire late in the evening of Monday, October 21.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that four of their crews were called to reports of a fire at the Golden Lion just before 10pm on Monday night.

Crews from Monmouth, Maindee, Malpas and Duffryn stations were all called to the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that the fire was believed to have been caused by a tumble dryer.

An official statement provided to the Argus said: "SWFRS received a call approximately 21.43pm on 21st October to reports of a fire at the Golden Lion Inn, The Square, Magor.

"Crews and appliances from Monmouth, Maindee, Malpas and Duffryn Fire Stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which is believed to have been caused by a tumble dryer.

"The stop message was given at approximately 23.31pm."

According to a message posted on the Golden Lion's Facebook page at around 10.45pm on Monday, October 21, all staff have been accounted for following the incident.

The post read: "We do have an incident at the Lion, the fire brigade are in attendance and everyone is safe. Thank you for your messages."

This message was met with an overwhelming sense of relief from locals, who had only recently seen the pub reopen earlier this year in July under new management.

Many of the comments on the post said "glad everyone is okay", while on the local community Facebook groups Magor with Undy Community and Magor and Undy Community, the same level of relief was shared, with people noting that no one had been injured or in the pub at the time of the fire.

One commenter, responding to a comment that said the fire was caused by a tumble dryer, described the appliance as a "menace".

Further details around the extent of the damage caused by the fire are yet to be officially confirmed.