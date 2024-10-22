Earlier this month, councillors were told at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee that a decision on a proposal to build five 180 metre high wind turbines on land at Cefn Manmoel Common was imminent.

They were told that the Welsh Government minister had up to October 25 to review the planning inspector’s report.

Blaenau Gwent planners said they expected to be able to brief councillors about the outcome at their next meeting in November.

In August 2023, Cenin Renewables lodged plans with the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) to build five wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 180 metres, as well as an on-site sub-station underground cables and associated works at Manmoel Common.

The site also goes into Caerphilly County.

The proposal is classified as a Development of National Significance (DNS), which means both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly council were consultees rather than decision makers, with Welsh Government planning inspectors advising the Government on how to decide the application.

Earlier this week Ms Evans approved the application as well as two further applications regarding land at the site.

The first one was from the Trustees of the Llanover estate to de-register common land.

The second consent was to allow Cenin Renewables to conduct “restricted works” at Cefn Manmoel Common.

The report on the scheme said: “The Inspector notes the proposal would make a meaningful contribution to the Welsh Government’s commitment to developing large scale renewable and low carbon energy projects and it would offer social and economic benefits.

“The Inspector considers these benefits outweigh harm to the landscape.

“The Inspector finds there is a clear case for granting permission for the development and recommends planning permission is granted.”

Ms Evans said: “I agree with the inspector’s appraisal of the main considerations, the conclusions of the inspector’s report and the reasoning behind them, and I accept the recommendations.

“Therefore, I hereby grant planning permission subject to conditions.”

Cenin Renewables has said that the proposed development could generate around 61,320 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year.

This is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of 19,250 average UK homes or approximately 59 per cent of households in Blaenau Gwent.