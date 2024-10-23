BETHAN TREVETT, 33, of Courtfield Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on December 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points

BETHAN BLACKBURN, 40, of Kenilworth Road, Newport must pay £316 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 19, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIAN DAVIES, 42, of Maendy Way, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 70mph zone on the M5 motorway at Tiverton in Devon on January 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROGER PAUL THOMPSON, 72, of Trinity View, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for seven days for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 1, 2023.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN MEL LENTLE, 36, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LYNDA JAYNE GORDON, 55, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NATHAN OWEN, 39, of Crescent Road, Risca must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool last Christmas Day.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KAMIL DOMAGALA, 33, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Frederick Street on February 29.

He must pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEHINDE ADESULURE, 35, of William Morris Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway between Junction 23 and Junction 22 at Rogiet, Monmouthshire on November 24, 2023.

He must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.