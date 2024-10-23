A MINIBUS firm boss has appeared in court to face multiple fraud allegations.
Peter Roland Banwell, 61, former director of Banwell Buses Ltd in Bargoed, Caerphilly has also been charged with carrying on a business of a company with intent to defraud creditors and engaging in misleading advertising.
He is accused of wrongdoing between June 23, 2023 and May 21 this year.
Banwell Buses Ltd has also been charged with engaging in misleading advertising between the same dates, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
The case was adjourned to the crown court on November 15.
Banwell, of Hillside Park, Bargoed, was granted unconditional bail.
The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard.
