The eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 24 for the Coldra is expected to be closed between 8pm on Tuesday, October 29 and 6am on Wednesday, October 30.

Traffic Wales South have announced the planned closure, saying it is due to "roadworks" being required in the area.

They have also confirmed that a signed diversion will be in place during the closure.

It is possible that the closure of the one direction of the carriageway could cause some minor disruption in the area, with drivers advised to be mindful of the closure and allow additional journey time or find alternative routes for their journeys.