Jonathan Morgan, 56, of Pan-y-parc in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran has been sentenced to years in prison after breaching his suspended sentence by attending his ex partner's address and harassing her, and by stealing from TK Maxx.

Prosecutor Kirsten Murphy told the court that Morgan was the subject of a 16 month suspended sentence at the time, due to scamming his mother out of £26,000.

The court heard that as well as being caught cutting tags off clothes he was stealing in TK Maxx, after his six and a half year relationship ended, he a inflicted series of harassment onto his ex partner.

"It started as him sending text messages to her in January 2023, which she thought did not make much sense but read, 'If you ever want to see me please let me know' and 'please come back to me'," said Ms Murphy.

"On April 8 he came to her home while she was at work, he attended again at midnight on April 22, and on April 25, he went there again and the victim and her daughter saw him on the ring doorbell.

"On April 25, he had two blue pouches with him, inside were two watches the victim had previously bought for him.

"Before putting them in the letter box, he said 'stick your watches up your a***, give them to your new f*** buddy."

MORE NEWS: Large cannabis farm discovered in Newport after fire

His previous convictions span over his lifetime, with him being convicted of theft in 1987, possessing cannabis in 2001, arson in 2009 and most recently, fraud in 2022.

Acting in his defence, Ross McQuillan-Johnson told the court that he suffers with mental illness and that he has already served over seven months in custody.

Judge Timothy Petts sentenced Morgan to 17 months and 10 days imprisonment.

He said: "In 2022 you were caught stealing £26,000 from your mother's bank account and you have breached the sentence given to you by harassing your ex with visits and messages.

"In December 2023 you were caught red handed trying to steal clothes and have been on remand since March of this year.

"I am glad to see you have been receiving medication in custody and trying to get clean from drugs."

As well as the custodial sentence, Judge Petts issued a 10 year restraining order against his ex partner.

With Jonathan Morgan's time already spent in custody, the judge estimated that he would be released imminently.