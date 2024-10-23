The Counting on Confidence Programme, piloted in three prisons, has left nearly 70 per cent of participants feeling more positive about their release.

More than 60 per cent feel clearer about their post-release plans, and more than half have a better understanding of how to achieve their goals.

One participant said: "This course has done more for me in these last five days than the last nine years of my sentence.

"You don't even know what you've done for me.

"Thank you from the depths of my heart."

The programme, run by North Wales-based self-development organisation Meee, aims to instil a belief in the power of learning as a pathway to a better life.

It creates personalised learning plans, helping prisoners develop essential skills such as literacy and numeracy, and empowering them to see education as a tool for personal growth and future success.

Every year, around 70,000 men are released from UK prisons, yet almost half reoffend within 12 months.

Only 17 per cent secure employment, partly due to low educational attainment and lack of access to support networks, rehabilitation programmes, and skills training.

The Counting on Confidence Programme seeks to break this cycle by focusing not just on learning, but also on developing a belief in education.

By the end of December 2024, the programme will have reached around 250 prisoners and 50 staff across three UK prisons.

The impact so far has seen 95 per cent of participants rating the programme positively.

Sid Madge, founder of Meee and creator of Counting on Confidence, said: "The success of these pilots has shown us the urgent need to expand this programme across more UK prisons.

"By providing prisoners with the belief, tools, and skills to succeed, we can break the cycle of reoffending and build a better future, for them, for society, and for our overcrowded prison system.

"It’s a win-win for everyone."

Meee plans to expand the programme to reach more prisoners, working to ensure that education becomes a stepping stone to successful reintegration into society.