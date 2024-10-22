It has been confirmed that the man who died in the train crash in North Powys on October 21 was in his 60s and is not believed to have been a member of rail staff.

British Transport Police confirmed the news at a briefing at the site of the crash with Chief Inspector Jonathon Cooze on Tuesday at 3pm, less than 24 hours after the trains collided.

Giving a statement to reporters, chief Inspector Cooze, said: “Sadly, a man in his 60s has died following the collision.

“The circumstances leading to his death are currently under investigation.

“His next of kin have been informed and the family will receive ongoing specialist support from specialist officers.

“While formal identification has not taken place, he is not believed to be a member of rail staff.

“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and we kindly ask that they’re given privacy at this very difficult time.”