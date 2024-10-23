‘The Black Pearl’ is a pirate ship themed ride based on the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

The ride can seat up to 34 people and cost a total of £1 million pounds to purchase from its previous owners.

The ride swings passengers back and forth in a rocking motion. For those afraid of heights, it’s not recommended.

It is one of two new rides being set up at Henry Danter's fairground. The black pearl ride at Barry Island Pleasure Park (Image: NQ) The other ride called ‘The Beast’ will hopefully be set up later this month.

Fairground owner Henry Danter made an appearance at the park earlier today (October 22nd) to test out the new ride and carry out safety inspections. Fairground owner Henry Danter infront of new ride The Black Pearl (Image: NQ) Barry and District news asked him about his latest investment he said: “We are so proud its taken a long time but eventually we got it.”

“I think this is going to be another great asset for Barry Island and for Wales.”

Danter continued: “It’s a very popular ride it’s a family ride, we had pirates in Barry many 100s of years ago but its like history has repeated itself and the pirates have come back.

“This ride is going to be here for a long time and it’s going to thrill many thousands and thousands of children and adults because it’s a family ride.”

Henry stressed the importance of safety: “Safety is paramount and our engineer, is one of the top in the UK.”

The ride was brought to Wales from Turkey and will be up open to the public within the next couple of days.