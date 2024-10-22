A section of Back Road in Catbrook has been urgently closed by Morrison Water Services to enable the repair of a leaking water pipe.

Drivers are advised to avoid the small section of road in the village, and instead turn left towards Broadstone if coming from the westbound direction just after the Park House junction.

Monmouthshire County Council has advised, using a signed diversion route, that drivers should head up past Broadstone, and follow Catbrook Road as it becomes Church Street and then Monmouth Road, going past Trellech, before taking the second right to head down past Trelleck Hill Farm.

Drivers will pass through Newmills and Whitebrook as part of the diversion, following the A466 past Llandogo and Brockweir before turning right onto Trelleck Road and going past Tintern.

The final part of the diversion will see drivers turn left back onto the open section of Back Road.

Morrison Water Services and Monmouthshire County Council have said they expect the road closure to be in place up to and including Thursday, October 24.

All diversion routes will be clearly signposted.