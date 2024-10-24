Kathryn Campbell's father Alan Sawyer died aged 80 on September 29 at his home at 11 Rose Street in Newport.

The family discovered while going through his belongings that he had been born in the same house and lived there all his life.

The street had become as much a part of the family as the people in it, with his sister giving birth to her three children in the house.

Kathryn (pictured with her father and brother Michael in 1983) has said she will remember her father as an absolute jokester (Image: Family photo) Fondly remembered by his daughter Kathryn, as well as her older brother Michael and wife Brenda Sawyer as a "an absolute joker", it had been Mr Sawyer's final wish to spend his last days at home surrounded by his family rather in a hospital.

According to Kathryn, her father had become "a real stalwart" of the community, and his death had come as a real shock to many.

Alan became a stalwart of the community over eight decades (Image: Family photo) She said: "My father was an absolute joker. He always had the biggest smile on his face and really would do absolutely anything for anyone.

"We knew he was popular in the community, but we've been really surprised at how many people have been in touch.

"He never really seemed to act his age - people even called him 'Peter Pan' - and I think that has led the news to come as a shock to a lot of people."

Alan and Brenda married in 1977 and were together 48 years, married for 45 (Image: Family photo) Kathryn's mother Brenda had been married to Alan for 45 years.

Brenda said: "He was a truly wonderful man and everyone he met loved him. He had such a good heart and would do anything for anyone."

Brenda had lived in the house with Alan throughout their marriage, and reminisced about how the house had changed over the years.

She said: "When I first moved in 1977, there was no bathroom, and the bath was in the kitchen!"

Alan (pictured in 2023) was nicknamed 'Grumpy' by his eight grandchildren (Image: Family photo) Alan had been nicknamed 'Grumpy' by his eight grandchildren, who will remember him "fondly", as well as his brother Robert who regularly phoned for check ins.

Kathryn added: "He became a bit of a father to all the children in our area. Every Sunday he'd take a group of them out on a bike ride.

"He was the oldest resident in the street, seeing people come and go, but never said a cross word to anyone."

Alan Sawyer is due to be buried on November 8 at 1pm at Gwent Crematorium, with anyone welcome.