Paula Attwood-Rees will spend will spend six years and two months in prison, after she assaulted a man and a woman in Monkswood, near Usk, in May this year and used several dangerous weapons during the attack.

The defendant, 59, hit the woman with shovel outside of the property after causing damage to two parked cars.

She had to be separated from the couple and restrained by a passing motorist before officers arrived.

You can watch the full incident in the video below. BEWARE: The video contains some scenes which viewers may find distressing.

This followed Attwood-Rees entering the home of the couple, who were known to the defendant, and punching the woman in the face and striking the man on the head with the poker.

Attwood-Rees pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary with intent, common assault of an emergency worker, and two counts of causing criminal damage to property.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon - a cattle prod electric shock device, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Abigail Short, the officer in the case, said:

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own homes and on their property.

“It was truly terrifying for these two victims when the defendant burst into their home uninvited with the sole intention of attacking them and causing harm.

“Luckily neither were seriously injured but the potential risk of harm that these dangerous and prohibited weapons could have caused is frightening.

“I hope the victims can continue the process of moving on and rebuilding their lives after this traumatic attack, but I’d also like to thank the man whose brave actions prevented further escalation.”

Attwood-Rees was sentenced to six years and two months in prison when she appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday 22 October.

