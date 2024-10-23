The coffee shop chain has a variety of new and returning festive items including hot chocolate, lattes, toasties and cakes.

Customers can also look forward to festive takeaway cups with a new design for 2024 plus there is some new Christmas merchandise, including reusable cups, keyrings and more.

Here’s everything Costa Coffee is offering in its festive menu this year.

Costa Coffee will launch new Caramel Nutcracker drinks (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee reveals new Christmas menu for 2024

New festive drinks:

Caramel Nutcracker Hot Chocolate

Caramel Nutcracker Latte (available hot or iced)

Festive Spice Latte

Black Forest Frappe

Customers can head to their nearest Costa Express machine to enjoy the Caramel Nutcracker range as well as in Costa Coffee’s stores.

If you pass a Shell Garage with a Costa Express machine, you can enjoy the Festive Spice flavour in your Latte (hot and iced), Hot Chocolate or Mocha.

It’s important to note that iced drinks are only available at Costa Express machines which offer cold drinks as well as hot beverages.

Returning festive drinks:

Gingerbread and Cream Latte

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate

Black Forest Hot Chocolate

The new menu includes festive sweet treats (Image: Costa Coffee) New festive food:

Brie & Cranberry Toastie

Chocolate and Caramel Nutcracker Cake

Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf

Iced Gingerbread Snowman biscuit

Billionaire’s Slice

Winter Berry Crumble

Returning festive food:

Pigs & Blankets Toastie

Turkey & Trimmings Toastie

Turkey Feast Sandwich

Brie, Bacon and Chilli Jam Panini

Hog Roast Toastie

Festive Bakewell Tart

How to get the new Costa Coffee Christmas menu

Costa Coffee customers can pick up the festive items nationwide from Thursday, November 7.

However, if you are a Costa Club member, you can get exclusive early access to both Black Forest drinks in stores nationwide starting Thursday, October 24.

Costa Coffee customers can try the new menu from November 7 (Image: Costa Coffee)

Festive takeaway cups are back at Costa Coffee

Customers who order hot drinks to take away will notice the new festive takeaway cups.

They are available in small, medium and large sizes in stores. You can get regular and large drinks with takeaway cups at Costa Express machines nationwide.

This year you can expect a vibrant pink, blue and purple waves design on the cups.

If you’d like to enjoy a festive drink at home, the limited-edition Barista Creations Gingerbread Latte Mixes Sachets could be the ideal treat for you.

Costa Coffee Christmas cups and merchandise

Costa Coffee will also launch its Christmas range of reusable cups and merchandise.

There will be two new reusable 16oz cups available:

a stainless-steel reusable cup which features a burgundy leaf design or

a plastic reusable cup with a gold to burgundy ombre leaf design with a ribbed sleeve.

The new Santa-themed ceramic mug with a lid and a spoon will also be available to buy.

You can treat yourself and loved ones to the new Christmas merchandise (Image: Costa Coffee) You can add the new Costa Coffee tree decorations to your tree this year. They’re available in two designs – the classic Gingerbread man wearing a Costa Coffee apron and a Costa Coffee cup full of presents.

There will also be new Christmas keyrings available to buy with customers able to choose from three designs - a Costa Coffee cup with a Christmas tree, one with the Gingerbread Man and a Gingerbread House.

Sandra Ferreira, Beverage Innovation Director at Costa Coffee, said: “We take Christmas very seriously at Costa Coffee and love creating new festive flavours that delight our customers - our new Caramel Nutcracker range is sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit.

“Plus, our new Festive Spice syrup is the perfect addition for those looking to add a touch of Christmas to their everyday drinks. Whether you're catching up with an old friend or enjoying a moment of relaxation with our new Black Forest Frappe, Costa Coffee has you covered this Christmas.”

Nishant Bhatia, Director of Global Food Strategy at Costa Coffee, said: "We’re excited to unveil our delicious festive food range, packed with scrumptious savoury bites and delightful, sweet treats.

“Whether you’re taking a much-deserved break from the Christmas food shop, or shopping for the perfect gift, Costa Coffee is the go-to spot for a yummy lunchtime snack or a sweet pick-me-up, with a taste of the holiday season in every bite.”