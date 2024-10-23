Rebecca Mills, 34, allowed her bank account to be used to hide money her then partner Christopher Scrivens, 37, was making illegally.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said £22,571.20 went through her account.

Mills, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Scrivens was the leader of a gang operating in Ebbw Vale and would use family, friends and neighbours to help him run his criminal enterprise.

(Image: Christopher Scrivens. Gwent Police)

He was jailed for three years this month after he admitted importing cannabis from California and conspiracy to supply the class B drug.

Six other defendants in the case sentenced alongside him were handed community orders.

Gwent Police said the activities of the gang will be part of a proceeds of crime hearing in the coming months and involve more than £190,000.

The force said the art seized includes the elusive Banksy’s Grappling Hook, Monkey Queen portrait and The Watchtower Swing portrait.

Also bought were designer gear, a caravan, quad bikes and jet skis.

Mills’ barrister Kevin Seal told Cardiff Crown Court that his client had been a “stooge” who had been used by Scrivens and may have been “susceptible” to him.

Mr Seal added: “This has been a salutary lesson for her and she feels the shame that has been brought on her family.”

Judge Vanessa Francis told Mills: “You allowed your bank account to launder the proceeds of crime while you were in a relationship with him (Scrivens).

“This allowed him to buy a collection of expensive art work.

“There was a great deal of naivety on your part although you were not involved in the supply or importation of drugs.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She must also complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.