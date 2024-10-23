THE girlfriend of a drug dealer who used his profits to buy expensive works of art by Banksy has been sentenced for money laundering.
Rebecca Mills, 34, allowed her bank account to be used to hide money her then partner Christopher Scrivens, 37, was making illegally.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said £22,571.20 went through her account.
Mills, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Scrivens was the leader of a gang operating in Ebbw Vale and would use family, friends and neighbours to help him run his criminal enterprise.
He was jailed for three years this month after he admitted importing cannabis from California and conspiracy to supply the class B drug.
Six other defendants in the case sentenced alongside him were handed community orders.
Gwent Police said the activities of the gang will be part of a proceeds of crime hearing in the coming months and involve more than £190,000.
The force said the art seized includes the elusive Banksy’s Grappling Hook, Monkey Queen portrait and The Watchtower Swing portrait.
Also bought were designer gear, a caravan, quad bikes and jet skis.
Mills’ barrister Kevin Seal told Cardiff Crown Court that his client had been a “stooge” who had been used by Scrivens and may have been “susceptible” to him.
Mr Seal added: “This has been a salutary lesson for her and she feels the shame that has been brought on her family.”
Judge Vanessa Francis told Mills: “You allowed your bank account to launder the proceeds of crime while you were in a relationship with him (Scrivens).
“This allowed him to buy a collection of expensive art work.
“There was a great deal of naivety on your part although you were not involved in the supply or importation of drugs.”
The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
She must also complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel