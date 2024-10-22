South Wales Argus
LIVE: Major delays causing heavy congestion on M4 in rush hour

Major delays on M4 west between Magor and Caerleon

By Sallie Phillips

  • Severe delays of 13 minutes are being reported on the M4 westbound between J23A for Magor and J25 for Caerleon
  • Delays are increasing with drivers advised to allow for additional journey time

