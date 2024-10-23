GWENT Police have announced one of their teams in Newport recently recovered three stolen bikes.
Members of the neighbourhood policing team in Maindee, a community in Newport, recovered the three bikes that had been reported as stolen on Monday.
Officers had been searching for one of the stolen bikes, a mountain bike, as part of an investigation following a series of enquiries into a stolen bike.
During this investigation, the officers seized and recovered two further stolen motorbikes which had been previously reported as stolen.
Following the recovery of all three bikes, Gwent Police have now confirmed they will be returned to their rightful owners.
The news was shared on the social media accounts at 7pm on Tuesday evening.
The post read: "Yesterday, whilst following enquiries for a stolen mountain bike, #MaindeeNPT seized and recovered two further stolen motorbikes.
"All three bikes have been recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners."
Yesterday, whilst following enquiries for a stolen mountain bike, #MaindeeNPT seized and recovered two further stolen motorbikes 🚔🚨— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) October 22, 2024
All three bikes have been recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners ✅️ pic.twitter.com/q2THOEsDoP
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here