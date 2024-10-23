Members of the neighbourhood policing team in Maindee, a community in Newport, recovered the three bikes that had been reported as stolen on Monday.

Officers had been searching for one of the stolen bikes, a mountain bike, as part of an investigation following a series of enquiries into a stolen bike.

During this investigation, the officers seized and recovered two further stolen motorbikes which had been previously reported as stolen.

Following the recovery of all three bikes, Gwent Police have now confirmed they will be returned to their rightful owners.

The news was shared on the social media accounts at 7pm on Tuesday evening.

The post read: "Yesterday, whilst following enquiries for a stolen mountain bike, #MaindeeNPT seized and recovered two further stolen motorbikes.

"All three bikes have been recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners."