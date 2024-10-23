Crowds will gather for entertainment at Belle Vue Park before descending onto Newport's town centre with torches in hand, remembering those who fought for working class people's right to vote.

The festival was first launched in 2018 and aims to commemorate and remember the Newport Chartist Rising in 1839.

(Image: Newport Rising) For those unfamiliar with the history, the Newport Rising (or Chartist Uprising) was the last large-scale armed rebellion against authority in Britain and played a significant role in the journey to modern democracy.

On Monday, November 4 in 1839 thousands of Chartist supporters – led by John Frost – marched to Westgate Hotel in Newport hoping to liberate comrades that they believed were imprisoned in the building.

While unclear who initially opened fire this resulted in a fierce battle leading to many being killed or wounded.

The Chartists fought for the vote and for the right of the common people to have their voices heard.

A spokesperson for Newport Rising Festival said: "People are being invited to leave their own special imprint on Newport’s Chartist history this year as the city prepares to mark the 185th anniversary of the uprising by workers demanding the right to vote."

"The annual torchlit march to honour the Chartists and celebrate their legacy takes place through the city centre on the evening of Saturday 2nd November following a spectacular fire show in Belle Vue Park.

"The march is the centrepiece of the Newport Rising Festival, a programme of entertainment and commemorative events running from 27th October to 4th November."

"Prominent among the 2024 march leaders will be Welsh film and TV actor Julian Lewis-Jones who will deliver the Chartist leader’s oration to the assembled crowd at Belle Vue Park before they set off to retrace the footsteps of the original ill-fated procession down Stow Hill to the site of the bloody showdown at Westgate Square.

(Image: Newport Rising) "Julian, who featured in the film epic Invictus, as well as numerous international TV shows, will then lead marchers to the Square for a finale which reimagines the tragic events that gave Newport its special place in the story of modern democracy.

"Prior to the procession participants will be entertained in Belle Vue Park by local folk group The Blessed Crow, the City of Newport Male Choir and a spectacular fire show by the Hummadruz Theatre Company, telling the Chartist story.

"Participation in the event is free and open to all. Those wishing to carry torches on the march can buy them at the Park on the day or reserve them beforehand via the Newport Rising website www.newportrising.co.uk."

Last year's event was a great success, and organisers urge anyone interested to come along.