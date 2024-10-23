Richard Simmonds forced open the automatic front doors at Aldi in Caldicot late at night when it was closed.

But he hadn’t bargained on brave staff still being inside and confronting him when he thought the store was empty.

One brave female employee kicked Easter eggs out of his hands before he managed to escape.

(Image: Richard Simmonds. Gwent Police)

Simmonds got away with just £10 worth of stock before he was arrested by the police.

The 40-year-old defendant, of Old School Gardens, Rogiet, Monmouthshire pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was jailed for 13 months this week at Cardiff Crown Court.

Simmonds cost Aldi £3,400 worth of damage by breaking the doors.