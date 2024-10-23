A POLICE helicopter was seen flying over Newport, late last night, October 22, into the early hours of the morning.
The National Police Air Service confirmed they were looking for a man wanted in connection with several crimes, who had previously threatened officers.
Residents living in St Julians said they saw the helicopter hovering over Caerleon just before 2am.
A spokesperson for NPAS said: "Tasked to Newport for a suspect search; we were looking for a man wanted for several offences and had threatened officers who were looking for him."
NPAS confirmed they located the man quickly before Gwent Police officers arrested him.
