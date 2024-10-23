Almond Drive in Malpas, Newport, has become known for its 'colossal potholes' and 'death-trap crossing' for years, according to residents.

With Malpas Park Primary School on one side of the road and the Parc y Prior and Parc Pantry on the other, the road is always busy.

The road will be closed for five days starting from October 28 and will be shut between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, with diversions in place.

A spokesperson for the Malpas Labour Party said: "We've been working on behalf of residents to ensure that NCC includes Almond Drive in the current programme of highways investment across the city and we are pleased to share that we have received notification of the planned dates for carriage way resurfacing at Almond Drive.

"Work is currently scheduled to take place between 28/10 - 04/11.

"During this period a temporary road closure and diversion will be in place 09.30-16.30 whilst the work is carried out."

Newport Bus are yet to confirm how this may affect their services.