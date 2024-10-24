Zuzana Moldova, 31, and Samuel Harris, 29, along with their daughter Eira and dog Phoebe, recently made the move to a four-bedroom, semi-detached Ombersley-style home at the Lovell Homes Locke Gardens development at Glan Llyn, Llanwern.

Samuel, a HGV driver, said: “The location of Locke Gardens was perfect for us. We lived near the area previously before there was an option to move to Glan Llyn.

"There were lots of reasons that we were drawn to the area, with lots of green space especially in Glan Llyn park, so it was perfect for our family. As for the development itself, Lovell Homes had a style of property that we fell in love with.”

Zuzanna, a transport clerk, said: “We were blown away by the design of the home, in particular the large kitchen that expands half of the ground floor, it’s a spacious and family orientated design, and the natural light that flows in really adds to the appeal.

“We love the three-storey layout. The two double bedrooms on the first floor give us plenty of space, and the smaller third room for us has been perfect for storage, but for a larger family would be ideal for a younger child or a baby.

“The final bedroom on the top floor is such a lovely space to come home and rest in at the end of the day”.

“The purchasing and moving process was also something we appreciated. Any issues on Lovell Homes’ end were rectified honestly and quickly. They made us feel respected, not like we were just another sale.”

Locke Gardens is situated on the former Llanwern steelworks, and features a collection of 286 two, three and four-bedroom homes.