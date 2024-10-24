Dreamwork’s The Wild Robot promises a beautiful, wild ride for all the family. Following the charming tale of Roz, a futuristic robot who finds themselves on a deserted island filled with adorable animals, this film is set to be an emotional journey full of discovery.

Head to Cybertron in Transformers One and learn the untold origin story of Autobot hero Optimus Prime and the villainous Megatron – as well as discovering how these two sworn enemies were once close friends.

The first fully CG-animated Transformers movie to appear on the big screen, this is an action-packed adventure.

The Wild Robot (Image: DreamWorks) Some of 2024’s most popular family favourites will be screened every day of the school holidays as part of Vue’s Mighty Morning screenings, including Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, with tickets available from just £2.49 when booked online.

Other favourites on show are The Nightmare Before Christmas and Ghostbusters II.

For younger audience members, Vue’s Big Shorts will invite audiences to spend time with some of their favourite TV characters, with Hey Duggee Is 10 showing each day.

From just £3.99 when booked online, these screenings offer a relaxed big screen environment with dimmed lights and reduced sound, tailor-made for younger film fans aged one to four.

Charlie McLeod, general manager at Vue Cwmbran said: “We’ve got a great selection of new films and family favourites heading to the big screen this October half term, offering an ideal way to enjoy quality family time together this school holiday.

“Parents and children can come along, switch off and immerse themselves in great stories.”

Tickets and more information are available at the Vue website.