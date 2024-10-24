Elliott, 28, a clerk of works, and Sophie, 27, currently on maternity leave from her job as a business support manager for ONS, moved to their new Linden home at Seymour Place with Lucas, six, and two cats after using the housebuilder’s Home Exchange scheme.

Elliott said: “We’d been living in a two-bedroom mid-terrace home, which we had outgrown. We really needed more space with our second child on the way and wanted a property that would give us the most house for our money.”

He said: “Using Home Exchange was a great move for us – it was a quick process and took a lot of the pressure away, as we didn’t have to worry about a chain. We also saved the estate agent fees, which really helped us.

“Our old house was only a field away from Seymour Place, so we’ve watched the homes being built. Our new home has made such a difference to how we live, we have so much more space now, as well as an office."

Natasha Palmer, regional sales and marketing director, said: “We’re so pleased Elliott, Sophie and family are all settled in their new home now as it sounds like they moved in the nick of time!"

The development is supporting the local community by contributing more than £1.67 million towards: education, a play provision, off-site recreation, sustainable transport, open space and green infrastructure.

It is also providing green open space, a trim trail, affordable housing and an attenuation basin, off Grange Road.