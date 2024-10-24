Izzy Wilshaw, 24, from Rhiwbina, has been shortlisted for ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ at the Sense Awards after helping her local Sense hub in Caerphilly raise funds to buy an innovative piece of equipment.

Izzy, who has cerebral palsy and learning disabilities, attends day services run by Sense and earlier this year, Sense Hub Caerphilly decided raise £51,000 to buy an 'Innowalk'.

The Innowalk enables people with little or no ability to move independently to get into a more upright position and simulates walking.

Izzy tried the Innowalk, and put her new-found leg strength to good use by taking part in the Brisco Gorseinon 10k.

Eight members of a Sense running squad took part, and for most of the race they pushed Izzy in a buggy.

However, for the final section of the race Izzy got out of her buggy and crossed the finish line on foot.

Thanks to the efforts of Izzy and others, Sense Hub Caerphilly hit their £51,000 target and have placed an order for the Innowalk.

Caroline Buckland, head of community fundraising at Sense, said: “Izzy is an absolute superstar and did a brilliant job at the Brisco Goseinon 10k to help Sense Hub Caerphilly raise funds for the Innowalk. It’s so exciting that the hub has now reached its target, and it will make a huge difference to the lives of disabled people in South Wales.

“We’re so happy to have a chance to celebrate Izzy at the Sense Awards and recognise the effort she put in.”