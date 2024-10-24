The ELIPSE (Evaluation of Lymphadenectomy in High Risk Prostate Cancer Surgery) study is the largest surgical urology study in the UK and one of the largest globally.

It will look into two different types of surgery for men with high-risk localised prostate cancer - cancer that has not spread elsewhere in the body but is at risk of doing so.

The study will compare the removal of the prostate and lymph nodes to the removal of the prostate alone, and evaluate the outcomes.

Both types of surgery are currently performed in the UK, but there is insufficient evidence to guide patients, their families, and clinicians about the best approach.

The study aims to find crucial evidence to support patient and clinician decision-making.

It is led by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Imperial College London with support from the University of Aberdeen, Health and Care Research Wales, and the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Professor Krishna Narahari, consultant urological surgeon and chief investigator at Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, said: "This trial represents a significant milestone for NHS Wales.

"It is the first urology NIHR study with a Welsh chief investigator and a Welsh site.

"It will also be the first of its kind studying Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy- RALP procedure.

"This study is important because it helps us make sure patients across the NHS get the same high level of care.

"We want to find out the benefits of removing lymph nodes in men with high-risk, localised, prostate cancer.

"The results will help patients, and their families make better treatment choices and improve care worldwide."

Men in Wales have a one in eight risk of getting prostate cancer, the most common cancer in males across the country.

Patients undergoing surgery for high-risk localised prostate cancer at the University Hospital of Wales will be invited to consider being part of this study by their clinical team.

All participants in the trial will complete questionnaires before surgery and at three, 12, 24, and 36-months post-surgery.