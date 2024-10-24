The Curry Life Awards 2024, organised by magazine, Curry Life, were announced at an event at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.

Athoul Chowdhury, who runs Celebrities in Cardiff, said: "Winning this award is a great achievement for the business, and it's a very exciting time. I am very passionate about creating dishes and offering the best service to customers.

"Over the last five years, we've built our reputation on the presentation and quality of our food."

Athoul Chowdhury (Image: Submitted) Athoul Chowdhury has been running Celebrities, on Caerphilly Road, with his son for the last five years, having previously owned another restaurant in the area.

It has built its reputation on the presentation and quality of its food. The decor within the 50-seat restaurant is also important for attracting customers.

As the main chef, Athoul is passionate about creating dishes and he loves nothing better than introducing himself to diners and listening to their feedback.

The awards celebrate British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of more than £4 billion.

Wes Streeting MP (Image: KOIS MIAH; mail@koismiah.co.uk; 07903656411) One of the speakers at the event was secretary of state for health and social care, Wes Streeting, who said: "The hospitality industry has an enormous contribution to make to our country. But there’s something more fundamental about what the hospitality industry does, and what curry houses across the country do, which is about bringing people together, making connections and creating communities.

"It’s about making sure our high streets are thriving, and where people want to spend time and money and enjoy family and friendship. In the budget and beyond we will be doing everything that we can not just to support our large businesses, but to support our SMEs too.”