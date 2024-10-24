Persimmon Homes East Wales, the company behind the St Edeyrns development, presented the cheque to Mike Payne, chairman of the local litter pickers, and group members for the second consecutive year.

The group aims to keep the community clean, meet people on the estate, enjoy themselves, and get some exercise.

The funding came from the business’s Community Champions scheme, which donates £24,000 each year to good causes in the areas where it builds.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’s sales director, Victoria Williams, said: "We’re delighted to support the litter pickers at St Edeyrns Village for the second year running.

"Unfortunately, some people do drop litter from time to time, so it’s really heartening when organisations like this, who have pride in their community, give up their time to look after their community."

Mike Payne, chair of St Edeyrns Litter Pickers, added: "We’re grateful to Persimmon for once again supporting the litter pickers.

"As the estate nears completion, I’m pleased that our group has been growing as people take up the opportunity to care for where we live."

The group welcomes both adults and supervised children to join.