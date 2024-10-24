Research by OLBG found that 45.4 per cent of people say they wear team-specific clothing when watching their team, which is more than any other superstition listed in the survey.

Superstitious fans from Belfast (58.5 per cent) were most likely to wear team clothing to improve their team’s results. Second was Glasgow (52.1 per cent), with Cardiff coming in third (51.6 per cent)

The survey also found that more than 41 per cent of Brits say that they attribute their team's wins and losses to sporting superstitions, while 20.6 per cent say they always do.

OLBG surveyed 2,000 UK residents to uncover just how superstitious Brits are when it comes to sport.

