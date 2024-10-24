And now vet charity PDSA is warning that French Bulldogs are at higher risk of this type of fracture making up two thirds of the elbow (humeral) fractures surgically repaired in 2023.

PDSA Vet Lynne James said: “Our PAW Report data shows French Bulldogs are in the top ten most owned breeds across England and Wales, and top 20 in Scotland, making them one of the nation’s most popular dogs.

“The fractures can happen in French Bulldogs with everyday accidents, such as a heavy landing when jumping down from the sofa or a trip over a step, whereas in many other breeds, these injuries are generally only seen after a serious fall or trauma such as being hit by a car.

“All breeds come with their own individual personalities and quirks, but it’s important for owners to be aware of the health concerns specific breeds could be prone to, and the impact they will have, should your pet become sick or injured.



“For people who are considering sharing their lives with this loveable breed, we’d strongly advise they do lots of research to understand potential health problems and what this could mean for them."