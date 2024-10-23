George Whittaker, also known as George Powell, 43, was found guilty of theft, conspiracy to conceal criminal property and conspiracy to convert criminal property in November 2019.

Powell was jailed for 6.5 years after failing to report their find and handed over just three 'valueless' coins - out of a 1,100 year-old collection from the reign of King Alfred worth £12 million- that 'rewrote history'.

He was ordered to pay back £601,250 by Worcester Crown Court in 2022.

The pair stumbled upon the collection of coins, jewellery and silver ingots buried at Eye Court Farm, near Leominster, Herefordshire, in the spring of 2015.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate George Whittaker, 43, - also known as George Powell - who has breached his licence conditions."

"He received a prison sentence for the offence of theft and following a breach of his licence conditions is being recalled to prison.

"He has links to Newport.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts, can call 101, quoting log reference 2400291117 or direct message us on Facebook or X.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."