A new study by UK Debt Expert ranked Cardiff University seventh in the list of least affordable universities for students.

The research considered five factors, including average monthly expenses, weekly rent for halls, cost of freshers week tickets, the price of a pint, and the number of part-time jobs available.

Cardiff's average monthly expenses for students, including travel costs, amount to £645.

The cheapest university halls option starts at £119 per week, and there are around 61 part-time jobs available within 10km of the city.

Maxine McCreadie, personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert, said: "Starting university is a significant milestone that comes with new financial responsibilities.

"The recent findings underscore how challenging it has become for students to manage their finances amidst rising living costs and inflation.

"Knowing where to start can be difficult but taking the time to plan everything out and budget accordingly will help you in the long run.

"Remember, there is help available whether that is a counsellor at your university or a financial advisor.

"Financial planning and support are key to navigating this transition smoothly."

The study found that London was the most expensive city overall, while students in Edinburgh are likely to spend the most each month on living expenses, at £781.

Nottingham was named as the most affordable university city for students, with average monthly expenses more than £500 cheaper than those of Edinburgh and London.