If your train journey is cancelled or delayed you may be entitled to a full refund from the retailer of your ticket or compensation from the train company.

But how do you normally apply for a train refund? Well, Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts are here to help.

If you have paid for a single-use ticket, you should be eligible for a partial or full refund if your train is delayed due to the strikes.

Train delayed by over 30 minutes. Children getting cold and upset. No waiting room open despite a wet and wind swept platform. You try and do the right thing but the state of British railways is a joke. @northernassist @AndyBurnhamGM pic.twitter.com/aTH6FE1In6 — Mathew Street (@welsh_yorker) October 20, 2024

Contrary to belief, you are not entitled to a full refund if your train is delayed, as that depends on how long your train is delayed.

The majority of train firms now operate a 'Delay Repay' system.

How the 'Delay Repay' system works

This system means companies pay out regardless of whether the delay was their fault.

Below are the timings:

If it's delayed by 15-29 minutes you'll get 25% back (12.5% off a return)

If it's delayed by 30-59 minutes you'll get 50% back (25% off a return)

You'll get 100% back for 60-119 minutes (50% off a return)

You'll get 100% back off a single or return for delays of 120+ minutes

How to get a refund

Let's be honest, most of us concede defeat when chasing up a train refund as the rules, links, and varying company policies can make it seem complicated.

However, despite attempts to tie you up in knots, submitting your claim can be straightforward.

With that in mind, Martin Lewis has revealed these five steps to follow to claim back on delayed and cancelled trains (provided you didn't use your ticket on another service):

Look up the train company running the service and find out how much you can get back.

Make a note of the delay and the reason for it. Fill in the claim form – you can find it online or request one from the station or by phone.

Keep hold of your tickets – you'll need to take a photo of them, or scan them if applying online, or post them to the train company if claiming that way. You need to claim directly to the train company, even if you purchased your tickets through a third-party reseller.

Apply within the time limit of 28 days.

If you're rejected for compensation or a refund escalate it to the Rail Ombudsmen or independent watchdog Transport Focus.

Good luck!