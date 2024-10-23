The BBC series, which aired from 1981 to 2003, premiered A Royal Flush in 1986 as the Christmas special.

It featured Rodney and Del Boy Trotter staying at the Berkshire home of Lady Victoria, a second cousin of the Queen.

However, after attending an opera show and going on a clay pigeon shoot, Del Boy begins to insult Rodney after having a few drinks, showing a different side to him.

But it was revealed in a previous interview during Secrets and Scandals of Only Fools and Horses on Channel 5 that the episode was “banned” from airing again.

Editor Chris Wadsworth explained in the documentary: “It’s quite a cruel dark episode."

He went on to say how creator John Sullivan felt about A Royal Flush, adding: “John said ‘this is not a good episode’.”

As reported by Virgin Radio, Wadsworth continued: "Some 20 years later [John] said, ‘can we do anything to take out Del being nasty?’.

“The episode was shown to an audience to get a laughter track but I don’t think we succeeded completely."

Around 18 minutes of footage was cut, reports Virgin Radio.

Only Fools and Horses fans discuss 'banned' Christmas special

Fans of Only Fools and Horses have recently been discussing A Royal Flush being "banned" on a Reddit thread (r/OnlyFoolsAndHorses).

One user commented: “The cut down version is painful to sit through. I don’t know why Sullivan bothered. The episode was made way back in 1986 for heaven sake. Just leave it be.”

Another added: “Horrible, cringe episode. Have never watched it since broadcast it is so bad.”

However, some didn’t agree, as this person wrote in the subreddit: “The 86 Xmas special at the country manor? One of the best.”

Someone else shared: “I love the episode. The scene where Del pulls out the shotgun he borrowed off Iggy Higgins to do clay pigeon shooting is class.”