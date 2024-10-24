Football clubs across the UK will wear shirts featuring an emblem of the poppy as a mark of respect. After the matches, these shirts will be signed by the players who wore them and made available to own via auction on the MatchWornShirtwebsite and app.

All of the net proceeds of these auctions will go to the Royal British Legion.

This is the sixth year that MatchWornShirt has teamed up with the RBL and over that time it has raised close to £3 million for the Poppy Appeal.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal starts on October 24 and runs until Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 10.

Ben France, of the RBL, said: “Battlefield trauma and mental health issues can manifest at any time in life and in different ways, including addiction, debt, homelessness and relationship breakdowns. Your poppy enables the RBL to support those who struggle with the upheaval and disruption of service life, and life after service.”

James Flude, head of business at MatchWornShirt said: “We’re passionate about giving fans the chance to own a piece of football history. Each signed, match-worn shirt from this campaign not only captures a unique moment in sport but also helps ensure that vital support continues for veterans and service personnel.”

To find out more go to the MatchWornShirt website.