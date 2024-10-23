During week five of the Channel 4 show’s 15th series, bakers were asked to make 12 frangipane tarts in the signature bake, while a Paul Hollywood-set technical challenge asked them to make a Greek pie.

The final showstopper challenged them to make a Paris-Brest centrepiece consisting of an edible stand, gateau, choux pastry ring and at least one custard filling.

At the end of the challenges, Gill was announced as the star baker, despite coming last in the technical challenge.

But car mechanic Andy was sent home, with judge Dame Prue Leith remarking that he “didn’t have a good week.”

Dylan won the technical challenge, with Paul describing his bake as “not exactly perfect” but saying it had “great flavours and great textures”.

After Andy was kicked off, Dame Prue said: “It’s so sad to see Andy go. I adore the guy, but he just didn’t have a good week.”

After his elimination, Andy added: “(It’s) just sad you know, I have had such a fantastic time, I have had so many laughs. But that’s the standard, c’est la vie.”

The 44-year-old said he wanted to make baking his career after leaving the show, and said he would be “grateful of any opportunity”.

He said: “I’d like to think that I could do something in the baking world and make it my career. Probably start baking on social media and introduce the world to my bakes and flavours.

“Doing demos or even something within the media or tv, I’d be blessed and grateful of any opportunity.

“Hopefully I can bring some joy to people and encourage everyone, even mechanics, to bake.”

Despite being sad about leaving the show, Andy said he “knew it was right”.

He continued: “I was so sad that I was leaving, I knew that it was right and I’d prepared myself for the decision.

“I had so much more to give and I felt I let myself down by not executing my bakes as well as I have previously.

“I was very emotional doing the showstopper and I couldn’t get my mind focused. The tent can emotionally affect you without realising.”

Andy will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday, October 24 on Channel 4 at 8pm.

The Great British Bake Off returns next week (October 29) on Channel 4.