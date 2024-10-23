The name Fire and Ice pays homage to one of Newport's former clubs from the early 2000s, – known locally as Ritzy’s – that closed in 2008.

Owner of Ritzy's, or Fire and Ice, that once stood on Bridge Street, is the grandfather of Jack Bannister, the owner of this new venue in Newport. He hopes the new Fire and Ice will add to his grandfather's legacy.

The hybrid venue is located on Cambrian Road, in the centre of Newport's night life.

It is not going to be just a nightclub however, it is a bar with arcade games, that will be serving food, and offering entertainment such as interactive darts, live bands and karaoke.

There are four different rooms inside the venue, all offering something different.

In one of the rooms, the site will be home of the largest screen in Newport, perfect for sports fans, and will be showing live sports games.

This room will also be used for live singers and special events.

MORE NEWS: Best spots to see the Northern Lights this winter revealed

Their barcade is another section where customers can play interactive darts, basket ball and other arcade games.

The "fully immersive" Tiki bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays between 10pm and 4am dedicated to playing house music. This will be available for private hire.

Finally the 'Unplugged' room will be dedicated to alternative genres such as Indie music, Brit pop and rock.

Manager Louisa Hull said: "We are super excited to be opening somewhere like this as we believe there is a gap in the market for a hybrid venue in Newport.

"We are just adding the final touches to the venue and we can not wait for everyone to see what we have done with the place."

The restaurant area will be serving food from 4pm-10pm Tuesday to Friday and 2pm-10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The venue will be open to the public with free entry from Friday October 25, daily from 12pm-11pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays it will close at 4am.

Prices for games, events packages and booths can be found on their website. entry after midnight on Saturdays costs £5.