Black cats are often associated with superstitions and some people believe they don’t look good in photos - which sadly means it can take longer for a black cat in a rescue centre to find a home.

But the RSPCA has a huge amount of black, and black and white, cats in their care looking for new homes and whatever colour the fur, it makes no difference to how much love they will bring to you and your family.

This 'Adoptober' the RSPCA has revealed that more animals are spending even longer in its care as there are 118 animals who have been waiting for homes for more than 100 days.

Its Adoptober rehoming campaign aims to promote adoption as well as highlight the many animals the charity and its independent branches have waiting to find their perfect match.

Dominika Jagoda, RSPCA pet welfare expert, said: “Those of us with adopted pets know how rewarding it can be to share our lives with them, and watch them thrive after being given a second chance.

“Our staff and volunteers in our animal centres and branches would love to hear from anyone looking to take on a pet and would be happy to explain the different needs their rescue pets require.

“So if you’re looking for a pet - whether it’s a cat or dog, a donkey or a bearded dragon - please visit our user-friendly ‘Find A Pet’ webpage and ‘adopt don’t shop’ this Adoptober.”