That's what one of the UK’s leading cashback fundraising platforms is urging.

More than two million shoppers have already raised £55 million for good causes and charities across the country through the platform, making their usual purchases on easyfundraising’s website or app.

Among Welsh beneficiaries include Ponthir Church in Wales School which received more than £1,900.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said: “We’re urging everyone this Halloween to buy their frightning essentials through easyfundraising and consider what even the smallest of donations can do to drive a positive change in your community.

“It has never been so simple to get involved whether you’re on your phone or computer and all your likely favour retailers are standing by to give back to your cause. Halloween is a great time to try it ahead of the Christmas peak, so why not get stuck in and raise free donations for your favourite cause at no extra cost to you.”

To get involved go to the easyfundraising website.