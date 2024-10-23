Donathon Rosemin has strong connections to the South Wales area and has avoided arrest from an rape offence he committed last year.

Crimestoppers are offering £2,500 to anyone who may know of his whereabouts, but ask "please do not approach him."

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers said: "We are offering a reward of up to £2,500 for information given anonymously to the charity that leads to the arrest of a man in connection with the rape of a vulnerable person in Carmarthenshire."



"Donathon Rosemin, who has the nickname ‘Don Ragga’, targeted the woman on a dating website on Wednesday,10 May 2023.

"He then travelled to her home in Ammanford uninvited and told her he was staying for a couple of days. During this time, he raped her.

"Rosemin, who has links with South Wales and London, has avoided arrest since the incident.

"Please do not approach Rosemin. If you know of his whereabouts, to stay anonymous or to claim a reward, contact the charity Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999."