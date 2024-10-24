These hubs, scattered across Wales, provide places for people of all ages to socialise and access services and advice.

The funding will help the hubs in various ways, including providing refreshments and food, extending opening hours, and hosting activities such as exercise and art or skills classes.

The hubs, known by different names like Warm Hubs, Warm Welcome Centres, Warm Spaces, Croeso Cynnes, and Cosy Corners, are inclusive places for all community members to benefit from.

The focus is on identifying and meeting local needs.

The money will be distributed to local authorities through the Welsh Local Government Association, for a range of statutory and voluntary sector venues, including faith, sport, and community venues.

Social Justice Secretary, Jane Hutt, said: "The £1.5 million I am announcing today will help ensure there will continue to be places for people to go in local communities across Wales.

"They will support individuals and families, bringing people together and helping to combat issues such as loneliness and offer advice including on dealing with the cost-of-living, eligibility, and accessing benefits."

The investment is part of a wider Welsh Government support package for people across Wales, which includes the Discretionary Assistance Fund, Single Advice Fund Services, and the Fuel Vouchers Scheme.

Councillor Lis Burnett, Welsh Local Government Association presiding member, said: "We are grateful to the Welsh Government for providing this funding which will help to ensure that these vital spaces are maintained.

"These hubs have provided a lifeline for many residents and families right across Wales.

"I’m pleased that this funding will enable councils to continue to deliver these spaces alongside the range of other support delivered locally."

David Barclay, Warm Welcome Campaign Director, said: "The Warm Welcome Campaign’s ambition is for everyone to find a place of connection in their community.

"These spaces are a lifeline for people, and we’re delighted that the Welsh Government is investing £1.5 million to expand its support for inclusive, warm, welcoming, and safe spaces right across Wales."

To find out more about hubs in your area, contact your local authority.