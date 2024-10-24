The review, announced by the Welsh Government on October 23, is anticipated to be the most comprehensive since the industry was privatised.

The commission will thoroughly evaluate the current regulatory framework and suggest improvements to attract the necessary investment for cleaning up waterways, accelerating infrastructure delivery, and restoring public confidence in the sector.

The commission is jointly sponsored by the UK and Welsh governments, and will deliver its findings and recommendations next year.

These will address long-standing systemic issues in the water sector, aiming to improve the health of rivers, lakes, and seas, and stimulate economic growth.

The recommendations will form the basis of new legislation to secure long-term investment and permanently clean up bodies of water.

The country is expected to need an additional five billion litres of water per day by 2050.

Former deputy governor of the Bank of England, Jon Cunliffe, has been appointed as chairperson of the commission, bringing with him a wealth of economic and regulatory experience.

The commission will also include experts from various sectors including regulatory, environmental, health, engineering, customer, investor, and economic sectors.

Secretary of State, Steve Reed, said: "Our waterways are polluted and our water system urgently needs fixing.

"That is why today we have launched a Water Commission to attract the investment we need to clean up our waterways and rebuild our broken water infrastructure.

"The commission’s findings will help shape new legislation to reform the water sector so it properly serves the interests of customers and the environment."

Water Commission Chair, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said: "I’m honoured to be appointed as chair of the government’s new water commission.

"It is vital we deliver a better system to attract stable investment and speed up the building of water infrastructure."

He said he is looking forward to working with experts from across the water sector to help deliver a water sector that works successfully for both customers, investors and our natural environment.